Hurricane Police Department Citizens Academy to offer behind-the-scenes look at police operations

ST. GEORGE — The registration deadline is approaching for the next Hurricane Police Department Citizens Academy, which offers community members a look into the inner workings of the department and the resources that are available to those tasked with protecting the public.

The Citizens Academy can be instrumental in opening lines of communication between the community and patrol officers by allowing citizens a firsthand look at the police department and how its operations are handled.

In addition to increasing community awareness of how the police department functions, the program can benefit home and business owners alike in deterring crimes, Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson said.

Community-oriented policing plays an important and vital role in reducing crime. It encourages cooperation between police and citizens to address public safety issues. By offering citizens the opportunity to become more directly involved with their police, both groups are able to contribute to enhancing the quality of life and reducing crime in their community.

The Citizens Academy consists of one session each week for five weeks. Program participants receive presentations on several topics related to each division of the Police Department, including patrol, administration, evidence collection, K-9 operations, investigations and special enforcement.

“We trimmed the program down to five weeks with three-hour classes each week to make it easier for residents and business owners to attend,” Thompson said.

Sunday is the deadline to sign up for the next Citizens Academy, which begins April 8 and will be held Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. until the final class on May 6. The program is free and open to Hurricane residents and business owners. Class size is limited to 20 people.

Thompson said completed applications must be turned in by Sunday. Applications can be picked up at the Hurricane Police Department at 990 S. 700 West in Hurricane.

For more information, contact Thompson at 435-635-9663 or via email at kthompson@hcpd.utah.gov.

