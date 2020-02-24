MISSING: Police ask for help in locating missing 14-year-old girl

A missing person file was reported by St. George Police, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Facebook, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department released a missing person report for 14-year-old Hannah Noel Boyd Monday.

According to the report, Boyd has been listed as a runaway juvenile and was last seen in St. George on the evening of Feb. 14. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and purple and green plaid pants. Boyd has four piercings in each ear and three nose rings.

No other information has been given about where or who she may be with.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference 20Poo4138.

Description of Boyd

Name: Hannah Noel Boyd

Age: 14 years old

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 110 pounds

Hair Color: Purple/ brown

Complexion: Light

