4A girls basketball playoffs: Saturday’s scores

Mountain Crest at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Four Region 9 high school girls basketball teams have advanced to next week’s quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament. Top-seeded Cedar and No. 3 seed Desert Hills both won their second-round playoff games at home on Saturday, as did No. 7 Pine View. Those three schools will join No. 6 seeded Snow Canyon, which beat Dixie on Friday, in traveling to Weber State University in Ogden for the tournament’s final three rounds Feb. 27-29.

Here’s a short recap of Saturday night’s 4A playoff action involving Region 9 teams:

No. 1 Cedar 56, No. 16 Mountain Crest 28

At Cedar, the Reds jumped out to an early 9-0 lead in the first couple minutes of the game. Mountain Crest then hit a couple of shots and closed the gap to 9-5 before Cedar started to pull away.

Cedar’s Japrix Weaver swished a 60-foot shot at the end of the first period to give the Reds a 16-7 lead. Over the next three quarters, the Reds stayed ahead by an amount that was roughly equal to the Mustangs’ score at the time.

Mayci Torgerson scored all 15 of her points in the first half to lead the Reds in scoring, while Weaver and Samantha Johnston each contributed 11 points.

Cedar next plays No. 8 Logan in the 4A quarterfinals at Weber State next Thursday at 5:50 p.m.

No. 3 Desert Hills 54, No. 14 Hurricane 38

At Desert Hills, the Hurricane Tigers led 14-12 after one quarter, but the Thunder used a 20-6 run in the second quarter to take the lead for good.

Kami Bliss scored 20 points to lead Desert Hills, including making 12-of-16 free throws. Syd Peisley added 10 points for the Thunder. Lydia Prince led the Tigers in scoring with 10.

Desert Hills next plays region rival Snow Canyon in the late quarterfinal game Thursday at Weber State in Ogden, with tipoff scheduled for 9:10 p.m. The Snow Canyon Warriors, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, defeated No. 11 Dixie 49-29 on Friday.

No. 7 Pine View 65, No. 10 Stansbury 50

At Pine View, the Panthers pulled away from the Stallions with a 19-9 run during the second quarter, then held on for the 15-point victory.

Sophie Jensen led four Pine View players in double figures with 19 points, with Averi Papa adding 16, Alex Olsen scoring 11 and Ellie Wilson adding 10. Stansbury was led by Hannah Anderson’s 16 points.

Pine View’s next game will be a quarterfinal matchup against No. 2 seed Ridgeline, which advanced by defeating No. 15 Canyon View Saturday. The Pine View vs. Ridgeline contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at Weber State.

No. 2 Ridgeline 53, No. 15 Canyon View 35

At Ridgeline, the RiverHawks led 14-8 after one quarter and stayed ahead by single digits for much of the next two periods. Canyon View managed to stay within striking distance until the fourth quarter, during which the Falcons were outscored 12-3. Ashlyn Banks scored 13 points to lead Canyon View, while Addison Newman added eight. The Falcons ended their season with an overall record of 8-16.

The RiverHawks were led by Emma Anderson’s 16 points.

Ridgeline’s next test will be against No. 7 Pine View at Weber State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

