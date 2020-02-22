Traffic alert: Storm closes roads through Zion

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park has announced that there is no through traffic through Zion as of Saturday evening because of the storm.

The park said state Route 9 the east entrance of Zion National Park to Canyon Junction is closed because of winter road conditions as of 7 p.m., park officials said in a Twitter post.

In addition, Kolob Canyon Road in the park is closed because of snow. The park said they likely will remain closed until they can be cleared after the storm passes.

The storm, which moved in around noon Saturday, has dumped 0.35 to 0.65 inches of rain in St. George as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday according to the National Weather Service.

Snow has been accumulating in Cedar City.

The NWS said a winter weather advisory remains for parts of Washington and Iron counties through 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

