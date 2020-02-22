St. George Police warns of intermittent 911 service for Verizon customers due to storm

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department issued an advisory over Facebook Saturday afternoon warning of a Verizon Wireless power outage that is negatively impacting the ability to use 911.

“Due to this weekend storm, Verizon Wireless is experiencing a power outage,” the Facebook posts states. “What does that mean to you? It means that you may not be able to reach our dispatch center by dialing 911 until power is restored.”

Anyone in need of emergency services can still reach St. George Police through its dispatch center at the non-emergency number: 435-627-4300 if you are a Verizon Wireless customer. Callers should also be able to call 911 on a different carrier.

The number can he used for any emergency, be it police, fire or medically-related.

St. George Police Office Tiffany Aktin said the 911 system seems to be working one minute than dropping the next. Because of this, the Police Department plans to leave the advisory up until they receive news the issue has been fixed.

According to KSL, the 911 issue appears to be impacting law enforcement agencies statewide.

