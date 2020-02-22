Ban on most abortions introduced in Utah Senate

Photo by sunaluk/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would ban abortions except in rare circumstances has been introduced in the Utah State Legislature.

According to Fox13now.com, SB 174, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, prohibits abortions in Utah except in circumstances involving a possible death of the woman, rape, incest, or a defect that is lethal (as diagnosed by two physicians). The bill was made public in the Utah State Legislature on Friday.

Sen. McCay has made no secret of his desire to see such a bill pass. During an anti-abortion rally last year, he announced he would seek legislation to ban elective abortions in Utah.

“The idea that we are still involved in this barbaric practice to me is shocking,” he said at the time.

Sen. McCay’s bill is sure to face a legal challenge, if it passes and is signed into law by the governor.

