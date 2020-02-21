4A high school basketball playoffs: Friday’s scores

Tooele at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 21, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Girls basketball

No. 6 Snow Canyon 49, No. 11 Dixie 29

Dixie used a strong first quarter to take the lead but low-scoring second and third quarters allowed Snow Canyon to take a big lead going into the fourth.

The Warriors won by 20 and advance on to the quarterfinals at Weber State where they will play the winner of the Hurricane vs. Desert Hills game Saturday.

Olivia Harris had 16 for Snow Canyon, while Tylei Jensen had a game-high 17 points. Dixie’s Joslyn Bundy had 11 points in the loss.

Boys basketball

No. 4 Cedar 54, No. 13 Tooele 47

At Cedar High, the Reds outlasted the Tooele Buffaloes in a turnover-filled game that wasn’t decided until late in the final quarter.

The first quarter ended in a 14-14 tie, after which Cedar outscored Tooele 16-10 in the second to take a 30-24 halftime lead. Cedar’s offense went chilly during the third quarter, scoring just six points, with Gaige Savage making three layups to account for all of them. Even so, Cedar still held a 36-32 lead heading into the fourth. Tooele then went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter, with the Buffaloes taking a 39-36 lead with 6:05 remaining.

Savage finished with 14 points, while Santana scored 11, including seven in the fourth period. Landon Barney and Dallin Grant each contributed seven points for the Reds.

The Buffaloes were led by Justin Rogers’ 15 points, while Canyon Christensen added 13.

With the win, Cedar advances to the 4A state tournament next week at Weber State University in Ogden. In a quarterfinal matchup scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m., the Reds will face Region 9 rival and No. 12 seed Desert Hills.

— Written by Jeff Richards

No. 2 Dixie 58, No. 15 Snow Canyon 48

Snow Canyon was only down four at halftime but the Flyers were able to hold on to get a 10-point victory at home.

Isaac Finlinson led the Flyers with 17 points while Cole Warner had a game-high 18 points for Snow Canyon.

With the win, Dixie moves on to Weber State, where they will play No. 10 Green Canyon on Thursday.

No. 8 Hurricane 81, No. 9 Bear River 67

Hurricane found themselves down one after the first quarter but with a solid second quarter they took a four-point lead going at halftime.

The Tigers finished with a big 32-point fourth quarter to get the win at home. Bryce Thomas had 32 points while Dax Dayley added 21 points.

With the win, Hurricane moves on to face No. 1 Sky View at Weber State on Thursday.

No. 12 Desert Hills 57, No. 5 Pine View 56

After two of the best matchups of the region season, the third meeting between Desert Hills and Pine View did not disappoint.

The Thunder went into the locker room up one at halftime, but Pine View came out and took a seven-point lead in the third.

The Thunder kept fighting, and the game started to go back and forth. With less than five seconds left and Pine View up one, Peyton Holmes got fouled on a jump shot and made one of two free throws to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Thunder were able to pull out the road victory and advance on in the state tournament.

Peyton Holmes had 17 points while Mason Chase had 11. In the loss, Jared Koller scored a game high 24 points for the Panthers.

The Thunder move on to play Cedar in the quarterfinals at Weber State on Thursday.

No. 6 Juan Diego 62, No. 11 Crimson Cliffs 46

The Mustangs’ season ended on Friday after a tough loss to Juan Diego on the road. Crimson was only down two at halftime but Juan Diego pushed the lead to double figures in the second half. Jaxson Schneider had 19 points for Crimson Cliffs while Trei Rockhill added 11 points.

