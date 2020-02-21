‘Potent’ storm forecast to bring heavy rain to Southern Utah over weekend

In this file photo, a storm advances, as seen from Hurricane, Utah, July 13, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Danielle Nicole, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Weather officials say a storm will bring heavy rain to Southern Utah this weekend, with road snow also expected in parts of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook in effect for the western two-thirds of Utah.

A potent storm system is expected to impact much of the southern half of the outlook area late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation with this storm will reach into Southern Utah beginning Saturday afternoon, with the heaviest precipitation expanding north and east across southern, central and eastern Utah Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Significant amounts of rain and snow are expected with the weekend storm. The southern and central mountains could see snow accumulations exceeding a foot through early Sunday. Lower valleys near the Arizona border could receive significant rainfall totals Saturday night.

The higher valleys of western and central Utah will initially receive rain, with some areas turning to snow Saturday night. Accumulations in these valleys will not be heavy but could impact travel late Saturday night through early Sunday.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, heavy road snow is expected along portions of the southern Interstate 15 corridor overnight Saturday. Higher routes in the southwest look to see some road snow Saturday night and into early Sunday afternoon as the storm system pushes off to the east.

