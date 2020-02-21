BLM temporarily closes Winchester Trail for public safety

Sign marking the entrance to Red Cliffs National Conservation Area with the Adams House on the bottom left and the Cordura movie set bottom right, Red Cliffs NCA, Utah, Oct. 20, 2017 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management temporarily closed the Winchester Trail in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area today for public safety reasons.

The trail is being closed while Rocky Mountain Power upgrades its existing power line from Cottonwood Road to the Winchester Hills area. The trail is expected to reopen in early April, according to a press release from the BLM.

The trail is primarily used by residents for equestrian and hiking recreation and is only open to non-motorized use.

The Public Lands Information Center, 435-688-3200, is available to provide alternative trails and information about a host of opportunities for outdoor recreation on public lands in the area.

