Grady Clocks In: Tickling the ivories at Piano Gallery

ST. GEORGE — Have you ever dreamed of sitting down to a shiny upright or glamorous baby grand piano and tickling the ivories like a true piano man or woman? The experts at Piano Gallery in St. George can help, and St. George News’s Grady Sinclair is here to show you how.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Sinclair channels his inner Elton John and sits down with Piano Gallery specialists to learn the black and white of the piano world.

“If anybody knows me, they know I love music,” Sinclair said.

Watch Grady attempt to become the next piano man in this episode of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above.

Piano Gallery is Utah’s largest piano store, according to their website. With locations in Orem, Murray and St. George, Piano Gallery has the finest upright, grand and digital piano brands in the state.

They also offer a wide variety of services including piano moving, piano tuning and piano refinishing.

In this episode, Sinclair is put to work moving pianos, waxing pianos and getting a lesson on how to play.

“He learned how to wax a piano – wax on, wax off – he did that very well. He would do that for us,” owner John Sato said of Sinclair’s almost karate-kid-like skills making a piano shine.

But did the self-proclaimed music lover fare as well when it was his turn to sit down to the keys?

“Well, Grady did pretty well, considering his lack of experience,” piano specialist Joe Davidson said.

Fortunately for Sinclair, Davidson showed him the Piano Gallery’s large selection of digital pianos, which come equipped with all sorts of technology to help beginning pianists.

Will the latest and greatest pianos help Sinclair become the next Billy Joel? Will Sato ever let him near one of his pianos again? Find out on the latest installment of “Grady Clocks In.”

Piano Gallery | Address: 144 W. Brigham Road #7, St. George | Telephone: 435-634-1062 | Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Website.

