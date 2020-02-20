Local team wins 7 Elite Academy International Tournament, international athletes visit St. George, Mesquite

Soccer athletes participate in the 7 Elite Academy International Tournament, Date and time not specified | Photo courtesy of 7 Elite Academy, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 7 Elite Academy International Tournament took place Feb. 6-8 in Mesquite and St. George. There were 138 soccer teams from around the world that participated in the event with athletes up to 18 years old.

In the under 15 boys bracket, the 7 Elite Academy United Kingdom team won while the local Utah Storm 11 and under girls team won their bracket. There were a total of 16 different age groups for both males and females.

“This entire event, from start to finish, has been a fantastic illustration of how young people can come together and enjoy this great sport of ours,” 7 Elite Academy Global Technical Director Anthony Godfrey said in a press release. “Every single player who took to the fields in St. George and Mesquite showed great commitment to their team and overall skill. I can’t praise them enough.”

The tournament had a team participating from Liverpool, United Kingdom as a part of an expansion strategy. The strategy will allow more teams from around the world to attend the event going forward. The 7 Elite Academy coaches players in various countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Africa.

“The fact that a record number of teams attended shows how highly 7 Elite Academy is regarded, not only within the Utah soccer community but also across the world,” Godfrey said. “Next year, we want to bring over 170 teams to our venues and even more players from the UK, Europe and Africa will be attending.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.