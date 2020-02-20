Seven new degree programs to be offered at Dixie State University

The addition of seven new academic programs broadens the options for Dixie State University students when choosing their path to earning a degree, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University has announced the addition of five new bachelor’s degree and two associate degree programs recently approved by the Northwest Commission of Colleges and Universities.

DSU’s new degree programs will become available in the Fall 2020 Semester. Bachelor’s degrees will include information technology, computer engineering, electrical engineering, respiratory therapy, and earth, energy and environmental sciences. In addition, associate degrees in management and earth and environmental sciences will be added.

“We are pleased that with the addition of these new programs, more students are being drawn to DSU because of both the quality of our programs and the increased choices that are now available to them,” Associate Provost for Academic and Budget Planning Pam Cantrell said in a press release from the university.

The bachelor of science degree in information technology will prepare students for a wide range of job opportunities in a rapidly growing industry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow faster than average for all occupations – 12% from 2018 to 2028 – and is projected to add 546,200 new jobs nationwide.

The bachelor of science in computer engineering will teach students the skills they need to design, analyze and build electromechanical systems. A student with this degree will be prepared to pursue an advanced degree in engineering or computer science or pursue a technical career in industrial and technological environments.

The bachelor of science in electrical engineering will appeal to students who are interested in electronics and hardware, offering hardware and math courses as well as an understanding of electromagnetics and power systems. This degree will give students the opportunity to embrace active learning by participating in multiple design projects and lab experiences.

The bachelor of science in respiratory therapy will offer clinical training and comprehensive classroom time to prepare students for the credentialing exam that is offered by the National Board of Respiratory Care. The completion of this program will prepare students for health care careers in the areas of home health and hospice, neonatal, pediatric and adult intensive care in Dixie State’s service area and across the country.

The bachelor of science in earth, energy and environmental sciences will engage students in analyzing and solving problems around the use of energy, water and mineral resources as well as protection of the environment, planning for the impact of natural disasters and learning sustainable approaches to societal development. Educating students in this field will address the projected deficit of 118,000 geoscience employees nationwide by 2026 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The associate of science in management will provide employable skills or serve as a foundation to any baccalaureate degree in business. This program will also offer exposure to business earlier in the education process.

The associate of science in earth and environmental sciences program will immerse students in the world of natural science through lectures, laboratory work and field courses. Students who participate in this program will also have an opportunity to embody DSU’s “active learning. active life” approach to education through various field trips and field experience in the southern Utah landscape.

With the addition of these degrees, DSU has achieved its strategic goal to offer 50 baccalaureate majors by 2020. The institution’s five-year strategic plan, Dixie 2020: Status to Stature, originally laid out a goal to offer 42 four-year degrees in that timeframe. With that milestone already accomplished, the university has challenged itself to increase the original goal. As a result, students will have more degree options when they choose DSU.

“When university enrollments across the nation are dropping and degree programs are being greatly reduced or closed, DSU stands out as the fastest-growing institution not only in Utah but among our peers across the country,” Cantrell said. “This growth rate could never have occurred without the support of faculty and staff who work so hard to develop and support the new programs, administrators who lobby for adequate funding, and students who are dedicated to obtaining the best possible future for themselves.”

