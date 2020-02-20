Contigo announces recall of nearly 6 million kids water bottles

Recalled Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles have a black spout base and spout cover | Photo from Contigo recall website, St. George News | Click to enlarge

ST. GEORGE — Contigo has announced a recall of 5.7 million of their Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles for choking hazards.

The bottles were also the subject of a August 2019 recall, and this most recent recall includes replacement products and lids given to consumers as a result of that recall. According to the recall website, the base and cover of the clear silicone spout on the affected bottles will always be black. Only black colored spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. The water bottle’s clear silicone spout on these models can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes –13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce – and four colors: solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors.

Contigo has received a total of 427 reports of the spout detaching including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths. The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online between the dates of April 2018 and Feb. 7, 2020.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children and contact Contigo for a free water bottle. Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.

Contigo can be reached at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST (6 a.m to 3 p.m. MST) Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com. Click on “Recalls” at the bottom of those websites’ pages for more information.

