March 25, 1928 — February 14, 2020

LaVon Adams Brooks died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

She was born to John Morgan and Katie Gertrude Briggs Adams in Washington City, Utah on March 25, 1928. LaVon was raised in Washington City and graduated from Dixie High School, Class of 1946.

Shortly after graduating from high school, she married the love of her life, Clarence James Brooks. They welcomed their first child, Katie Marie in 1947. While Clair went to Korea to serve his country, LaVon began her 28-year career with Mountain Bell Telephone Company.

Upon his return, Clair and LaVon moved to Provo Utah for Clair to complete his education. While in Provo, their family grew with the births of Connie James and Julie Clare. Their family and education complete; they settled in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City, Utah. LaVon excelled in her career while raising their family and retired as one of the first women to achieve second level management in the Bell System with Yellow Page Advertising.

LaVon was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several church callings including a mission to Greensborough, Pennsylvania.

Clair and LaVon came home to Southern Utah to retire. LaVon enjoyed making quilts, bottling jam, preaching preparedness and conservative politics. In her own words she struggled with “tact and finesse,” but her wise counsel always came from a caring, generous heart.

LaVon is preceded in death by her husband Clair, her five brothers and one sister and her daughter, Katie. She leaves behind her daughters Connie and Julie. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Her funeral will be held on Feb. 22, 2020, at the Morningside Chapel, 930 S. Morningside Drive, St George, Utah. A viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow the funeral at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com