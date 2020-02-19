4A girls basketball playoffs: Wednesday’s first-round scores

Ogden at Hurricane, Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Hurricane and Canyon View won their first-round games while Crimson Cliffs fell on the road against Uintah in the first round. With the win, Canyon View advances to take on No. 2 Ridgeline while Hurricane will take on No. 3 Desert Hills. Both games will be played on Saturday.

No. 14 Hurricane 63, No. 19 Ogden 44

Hurricane hosted Ogden on Wednesday night in Hurricane. The game started off slow as both teams were tied at nine with 5:37 left in the first half. After the slow start, Hurricane exploded on offense and got some good stops on defense to take a 28-13 lead at halftime.

Hurricane continued on their run, pushing the lead and winning by 19 points.

No. 13 Uintah 68, No. 20 Crimson Cliffs 22

Uintah took a 22-5 lead after the first quarter and they controlled the game throughout to take down Crimson Cliffs in the first round. Brooklyn Winget led the Mustangs with 12 points in the losing effort.

No. 15 Canyon View 59, No. 18 Cedar Valley 45

In the first round of the 4A girls state playoffs at Canyon View, the Falcons hosted the Aviators of Cedar Valley High, a new school located in Eagle Mountain, in what was the first meeting between the two schools. Down 13-10 after one quarter, the Falcons rallied to outscore Cedar Valley 20-10 during the second quarter to take a 30-23 halftime lead.

“We put a little bit of a three-quarter court trap on, got them to turn the ball over, and we hit some big buckets,” Canyon View head coach Jaycee Barnhurst said.

Canyon View led throughout the entire second half, extending its lead to as many as 17 points. Guard Addison Newman led the Falcons in scoring with 18 points. Harlee Nicoll added 17 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow post player Ashlyn Banks also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aviators were paced by Taylor Miyasaki, who scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Barnhurst said her team played as well as they had the night they upset region rival Desert Hills 52-50 on Feb. 5.

“It was the same kind of game tonight,” she said. “We did some good things. I told them, hopefully, we’re peaking at the right time in our season.”

Canyon View, which improved its season record to 8-15 overall, advances to play No. 2 ranked Ridgeline in Millville, Cache County, on Saturday. The tipoff time has been moved up to 5 p.m.

—Written by Jeff Richards

