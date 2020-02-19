Noted Cedar City agriculture expert Chad Reid dies at 56 after battle with ALS

Composite image. Background photo shows early days livestock shipping point, agriculture center and shearing sheds at the Cedar Livestock Market, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 9, 2017. Inset photo of Chad Reid, date and location not specified | Background photo by and courtesy of Jim Lillywhite. Inset photo courtesy of Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A noted agricultural expert and advocate Chad Reid died Tuesday at his Cedar City home.

Reid was 56 years old and had been battling the effects of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease – for about a year and a half, family members said. Reid’s final days were spent surrounded by family members and friends, his obituary notes.

“Chad was truly one in a million,” said local realtor Donna Christensen, who was one of several people to purchase a steer and then donate it back for resale on Reid’s behalf at a livestock auction last fall. “It’s a little hard to put into words what he did, but we sure are missing him already.”

As word spread of Reid’s death Tuesday, tributes and condolences were shared by many on his Facebook page, as well as on the social media accounts of his wife, Linda Sterling-Reid, and their two children, Lance Reid and Cierra Reid.

His obituary stated that of all of his contributions to the community, it was his family that was most important to him.

“Although Chad led a life of many accomplishments and achievements, Chad was most fulfilled and at his happiest when spending time with his family,” his obituary states. “He valued time with his children above all else. Chad loved spending time fishing, hunting, camping, four-wheeling and spending time in the outdoors.”

Cierra Reid shared several of her favorite photos of her father with Cedar City News, which can be viewed in the gallery below this story.

A man of many hats

Chad Reid worked as a natural resource and agricultural extension professor in Iron County for Utah State University, a range area agent for five counties in Southern Utah, a coordinator for the Cedar Mountain Initiative and as an adjunct professor for Southern Utah University.

He also was an active member of the Iron County Cattlemen Association, Iron County Weed Board, Utah Weed Board, Southwest Jr. Livestock Board and Utah Society of Range Management.

“He loved sharing his passion for agriculture with his students through his work with the Southwest Jr. Livestock and 4-H programs,” his obituary adds.

Reid also established the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival, serving as the popular annual event’s chairman. Last October, he was named grand marshal for the festival, riding on a parade float with family members. He also was named Cedar City’s Man of the Year by the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

Reid is survived by his wife, Linda Dawn Sterling-Reid, and their children Lance Reid and Cierra Reid of Cedar City; parents Paul and Pauline Reid of Murray, Utah; siblings Ann (Rick) Petersen of Harvest, Alabama, Chris (Karen) Reid of Cedar City and Sherrie (Tom) Butterfield of West Jordan, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Canyon View Stake Center, 1985 N. Main St., Cedar City. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To read the full obituary or to send online condolences, visit the mortuary’s website.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.