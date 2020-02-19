July 15, 1932 — February 16, 2020

James Truman, 87, passed away Feb. 16, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born July 15, 1932, in Cedar City, Utah to William Jonathan Truman and Marcia Caroline Simkins.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Washington 17 Ward Chapel, 1295 S. 3000 East, St. George, Utah, A visitation will be prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Enterprise Cemetery.

