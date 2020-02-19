‘It is a responsibility for them to know not to get behind the wheel’; Low blood sugar results in crash

Written by David Louis
February 19, 2020
Single-vehicle crash Wednesday resulted in a St. George man being cited, St. George, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 | Photo by David Louis, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was cited for reckless driving, as well as driving with a denied license, after crashing his vehicle Wednesday on Snow Canyon Parkway near the intersection of Bluff Street.

Emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle incident at approximately 8:30 a.m. The 45-year-old male driver, who was reportedly suffering from the effects of low blood sugar, drove his truck through a crosswalk occupied with children and a crossing guard, clipped a roadwork sign and spun into a ditch on the side of the parkway.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said the driver was not injured but was checked at the scene.

The effects of low blood sugar can not only create driving issues but other dangerous situations as well, Atkin said.

“This is something that does happen,” she said. “Sometimes we will get calls for people who are violent, and we will find out it is a medical issue.”

Atkin, who was an emergency medical technician previous to her position with St. George Police, said this is something they run into often.

“I can’t tell you how often,” she said, “but it does happen.”

Hypoglycemia is the medical term for low blood sugar. It typically occurs as a side effect of medications for diabetes.

“If people are just learning about being a diabetic, this might catch them by surprise, but with someone who already knows, they know what to look for,” Atkin said. “It is a responsibility for them to know not to get behind the wheel. Blood sugar can drop really fast and can cause dramatic changes in behavior.”

Symptoms and warning signs include nervousness, dizziness, trembling, sweating, hunger, weakness, heart palpitations, trouble speaking and trouble concentrating. In severe cases, low blood sugar can lead to a loss of consciousness.

A quick treatment is provided by drinking soft drinks, juice or foods containing sugar.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Louis is a native of...well, everywhere. It’s hard to nail down a hometown for David, because when he was growing up, his father wanted to move somewhere else every two or three years. Since 1986, his primary residence has been Las Vegas, where he graduated from the University of Nevada. David has been a journalist collectively for more than 10 years, but as a jack-of-all-trades, he has also been a restaurant manager, warehouse foreman for a piping company, K-8 teacher and limousine driver. Along with a past life as a musician, David enjoys traveling on Amtrak – it’s all about the journey and not about the destination – cooking and painting. His greatest joys in life are his family, too numerous to list, and his cat Maxine.

Email: dlouis@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!