TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

February 19, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational, or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | February 21 – February 23

Art               

Education/enlightenment        

Entertainment                   

Family            

Foods/vendors/charity             

Music             

  • Thursday, 5:30 p.m. | Rosita’s Presents: Steve Stay | Admission: No cover | Location: Rosita’s Santa Fe Kitchen, 2501 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Community Dance | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Dave Compton | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | St. George Opera | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Jerry Seare | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Cole Sherratt | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Vinyl Night is Back | Admission: Various | Location: 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. PST | DJ Vantage at ENVY Nightclub | Admission: No cover | Location: Envy Nightclub & Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.

Nightlife/social              

Outdoor/active/sporting      

  • Thursday, 6:30 p.m. | WBB vs UNC; Wild N Out | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 8 a.m., through Saturday, 4 p.m. | Canyon Essentials Course – ACE L3 | Admission: $395 | Location: Adventure Plus, 765 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Friday, noon, through Sunday, 3 p.m. | True Grit Epic Camp | Admission: $275 | Location: Santa Clara
  • Friday, 6 p.m., through Sunday, 9 p.m. PST | Desert Duel USSSA 4GG Mesquite | Admission: Various | Location: Mesquite.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | 19 SUU vs. 17 Iowa State | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. | Barrack’s Trail | Admission: Free | Location: 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Monthly Walk with a Councilman | Admission: Free | Location: Family Dollar, 10333 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | President Day Shoot | Admission: $15 | Location: Red Rock Bowman, Southern Utah Shooting Park, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Free Adult Yoga | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Library, Washington.
  • Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | WBB vs Weber State; Red Out | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Dixie State Ballgame Bash | Admission: Free | Location: Bruce Hurst Field, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Mantra Meditation Workshop | Admission: $25 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
  • Monday, 4-8 p.m. | Ladies 9-Hole Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: The Ledges, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.

