TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational, or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | February 21 – February 23
Art
- Thursday, 7 p.m. | Art Conversation with Dennis Martinez | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | Vistas Concert and Art Show This Thursday | Admission: $12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Capturing the Light | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show and Sale | Admission: Free | Location: DSU Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Roland Lee – Featured Artist | Admission: Free | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class Friday | Admission: Various | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Winter StampFest | Admission: $60 | Location: Desert Garden Inn St. George, 1450 S. Hilton Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Hurricane High Preference Paint Date Special | Admission: $45 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at The Office Lounge | Admission: $22 | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at Cedar City Elks | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar City Elks Lodge N. 1556, 111 East 200 North, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday, 6 p.m. | Training for Greatness | Admission: $15 | Location: Allies, 1487 S. Silicon Way, Suite A-7, St. George.
- Thursday, 7 p.m. | Arrowhead Community Input Night | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Elementary, 545 Arrowhead Trail, Santa Clara.
- Thursday, 7 p.m. | Ladies’ Wrench Night | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Basic Trauma Class | Admission: $15 | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | St. George – Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Preserving our Night Sky! | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon PST | Arrowhead Making with Our Mountain man Brent | Admission: Various | Location: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m., through Tuesday, 4 p.m. | St. George End of Life Doula Certification Course | Admission: Various | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Iron County Bernie Barnstorm | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 4 p.m. | Etheric • Watery Renewal Ceremony | Admission: $22 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 473 N. 200 West, Suite 1, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | My Funny Valentine | Admission: $20-34.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Winter Roundup | Admission: Various | Location: The Dixie Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Nickle Peak Bluegrass at the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Comedy Night at The Office Lounge | Admission: $12 | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Mamma Mia | Admission: $17-21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | Admission: $18-22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Chocolate Games for Teens | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Library – 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5 p.m. | HTP at the Utah Jazz | Admission: $37-960 | Location: Westside Studio, 170 N. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Michael Lucarelli in Concert Sun River Community Center Ballroom | Admission: $10| Location: 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Comedy Night with Steve Soelberg | Admission: $15 | Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Insanity Stew BACA Benefit at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Family
- Thursday, 5-9 p.m. | Dixie Jackpot | Admission: Various | Location: Fairgrounds Industrial Park, Hurricane.
- Thursday, 8-10 p.m. | The Texas Tenors: 10th Anniversary Tour | Admission: Various | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 4-5 p.m. | STEM Fun for Kids! | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Library – 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | New Moon Sound Healing Yoga Workshop | Admission: $35, singles, $60 couples | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | LaVerkin Canine Day & Dog Show | Admission: Various | Location: LaVerkin.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | LOL! Comedy Night with JR DeGuzman hosted by Ed Tracey | Admission: $15 | Location: Bloomington Country Club, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Thursday, noon, through Sunday, 3 p.m. | Winter Retreat 2020 — The Bridge | Admission: Various | Location: Pine Valley.
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mahashivratri 2020 Celebration | Admission: Donation | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 8 a.m. | Leadership Summit | Admission: Various | Location: Holmstead Ranch Resort, 1000 Holmstead Ranch Road, Central.
- Friday, 10 a.m., through Saturday, 5 p.m. | Celebrate Women’s Expo | Admission: | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Southern Utah Piano Pedagogy Conference | Admission: $25 | Location: DSU, St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Sunday Yoga and Brunch | Admission: $10 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Music
- Thursday, 5:30 p.m. | Rosita’s Presents: Steve Stay | Admission: No cover | Location: Rosita’s Santa Fe Kitchen, 2501 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Community Dance | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Dave Compton | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | St. George Opera | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Jerry Seare | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Cole Sherratt | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Vinyl Night is Back | Admission: Various | Location: 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. PST | DJ Vantage at ENVY Nightclub | Admission: No cover | Location: Envy Nightclub & Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 5 p.m. | After hours networking at Affogato at West Village! | Admission: Free | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Salsa and Swing Dancing | Admission: $35-55 | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:15 p.m. | Self Love Club Monthly Meeting | Admission: Free | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 East, Suite 1, St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Game Night | Admission: Free | Location: 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Best Friends Kitten Shower | Admission: Free | Location: Best Friends Visitor Center, 235 S. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Grand Opening- Black Lives Matter Southern Utah Chapter | Admission: Free | Location: DSU 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Beyond the Book Club | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Cosmic Realms: Opening Reception | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | New Moon: Community Drum Circle & Energy Healing! | Admission: Various | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Monday, noon | Innovation Plaza Founders Series: Case Lawrence | Admission: Free | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 6:30 p.m. | WBB vs UNC; Wild N Out | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 8 a.m., through Saturday, 4 p.m. | Canyon Essentials Course – ACE L3 | Admission: $395 | Location: Adventure Plus, 765 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, noon, through Sunday, 3 p.m. | True Grit Epic Camp | Admission: $275 | Location: Santa Clara
- Friday, 6 p.m., through Sunday, 9 p.m. PST | Desert Duel USSSA 4GG Mesquite | Admission: Various | Location: Mesquite.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | 19 SUU vs. 17 Iowa State | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Barrack’s Trail | Admission: Free | Location: 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Monthly Walk with a Councilman | Admission: Free | Location: Family Dollar, 10333 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | President Day Shoot | Admission: $15 | Location: Red Rock Bowman, Southern Utah Shooting Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Free Adult Yoga | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Library, Washington.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | WBB vs Weber State; Red Out | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Dixie State Ballgame Bash | Admission: Free | Location: Bruce Hurst Field, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Mantra Meditation Workshop | Admission: $25 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Monday, 4-8 p.m. | Ladies 9-Hole Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: The Ledges, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
