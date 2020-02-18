August 7, 1940 — February 12, 2020

Sharol Ann Wahlen Wall, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Ogden, Utah. She was the second daughter of Stanley Davidson and Charlottia Peart Naylor Wahlen.

She attended Ogden City Schools graduating from Ogden High School in 1958 and Weber College and Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1962. She married her sweetheart John LeRoy Wall in Ogden, Utah on June 8, 1968, and they built their first home in Salt Lake City, Utah. They adopted their son Stanley Shane Wall in 1977.

John’s work took them to Dixon California, Heber City, Utah, Fountain Hills Arizona and finally to St George, Utah which she loved.

Sharol taught 1st and 2nd grade in Ogden, Weber and Granite School Districts, and special education – learning disabilities classes in Granite and Wasatch Districts.

As a teenager and young adult, she enjoyed skiing at Snowbasin and water skiing at Pineview reservoir. She loved to travel and visited Alaska, Mexico and much of Europe. After John retired, for three years they traveled in their fifth wheeler seeing the sights in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Sharol was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served as secretary of the Boy Stout Troop 509, and President and secretary of the women’s organization LWML. She also served on the church council and the Church School Board of Education.

She was always reading a book and was a member of many book clubs throughout her life.

Sharol is survived by her son; Stanley Shane Wall and Grandson Haden Schmutz of Murrieta, California and her sister MarDeanne Wahlen, St George, Utah.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband John LeRoy Wall.

Memorial Services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 E. Redcliffs Drive, St George, Utah.

Graveside will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at noon at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 177 S. Dixie Drive, St George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222.