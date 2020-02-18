St. George News Sports releases new podcast with focus on local athletics

ST. GEORGE — St. George News sports is proud to announce its newest venture, a local sports podcast. The show can be found wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and more.

On the St. George News Sports Podcast, hosts Ryne Williams and Mark Musgrave will fill you in on all of the latest and greatest of the sports world from around Southern Utah. A new podcast will be released every Tuesday, and topics like Region 9 sports, Dixie State University and Southern Utah University athletics, and even some professional sports will be discussed.

While keying in on those topics, the podcasts will also have interviews with some of the top athletes and coaches in the area.

“We are really excited to try and expand our sports department and give people a new way to enjoy the content we are putting out,” Williams said. “We hope that the podcast will spotlight local coaches, players and teams in a different and engaging way. With the Raiders coming to Las Vegas this year, we are also looking forward to expanding and talking about professional football and the NFL in the near future.”

Meet the hosts:

Williams was a scholar-athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the university’s College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in broadcast and electronic communication arts and history. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Williams previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game. He has an affinity for local high school and college sports while also following professional sports.

Musgrave was born in Fontana, California and raised in Ivins, Utah. He graduated from Dixie High School in 1988 and attended Dixie College. During the 1990s and into the 2000s, Musgrave was a staple at the softball fields. Musgrave has also coached youth football and baseball for many years. He is currently the “Voice of the Thunder,” as Desert Hills public address announcer. You can usually find him at a local high school gridiron, gym or baseball diamond.

Click here to listen to the first nine episodes of the St. George News Sports Podcast.

