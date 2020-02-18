Desert Hills places above Canyon View, Pine View and Hurricane at wrestling state finals

Wrestling divisional tournament at Hurricane high school, Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News, File photo

ST. GEORGE — At the Class 4A state wrestling tournament held at Utah Valley University in Orem, four Region 9 teams finished in the top eight, while 10 Region 9 wrestlers made it into the championship match of their respective weight classes. Of those ten, only three wrestlers were able to claim individual titles.

Ryker Boyce of Desert Hills won his third individual title in four years, with a 7-3 win in the championship match at 145 pounds. The second Region 9 athlete was Riley Helt from Pine View, who defeated Uintah’s Dillon Dick in the 132-pound championship 5-2 to claim the individual title. Lastly, at 152 pounds, Hurricane’s Joshua Armstrong took home the title after beating fellow region opponent MaQuade Jones from Desert Hills 12-5.

As for Class 2A, Beaver finished third overall, while Enterprise finished sixth. Beaver finished the tournament with three individual winners as well.

In Class 1A, Panguitch won their first state championship since 2000, and coach Collin Marshall was named the 1A Wrestling Coach of the Year.

Class 4A state finals results

Mountain Crest – 319.5 Uintah – 274.5 Bear River – 202.5 Desert Hills – 195 Canyon View – 104 Pine View – 101 Hurricane – 95.5 Ridgeline – 90.5

