4A boys basketball playoffs: Tuesday’s 1st-round scores

Mountain Crest at Desert Hills, St. George, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Two of the three Region 9 boys basketball teams that had first-round games Tuesday night were victorious, with both Desert Hills and Snow Canyon winning handily at home. In the third game, Canyon View battled at Logan until ultimately falling to the Grizzlies.

No. 12 Desert Hills 82, No. 21 Mountain Crest 59

At Desert Hills Mountain Crest stayed within range at the half, only down eight, but the Thunder pulled away late to get the blowout victory. The visiting Mustangs cut the lead to just four early in the third quarter but Desert Hills started hitting threes and they extended the lead.

The Thunder had a balanced scoring attack with five players in double figures. Jace Mortensen led the way with 13 while Reggie Newby, Mason Chase and Peyton Holmes all had 12. Braden Sampson added 11 points off the bench for the Thunder.

No. 15 Snow Canyon 76, No. 18 Ben Lomond 48

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors took on the visiting Ben Lomond Scots and won by 28. Going into the locker room, the Warriors were only up 11 but that lead increased in the second half. The Warriors extended the lead to 16 going into the fourth quarter and kept pushing to get the win in the first round of the playoffs at home.

No. 16 Logan 54, No. 17 Canyon View 49

At Logan, the No. 16 seeded Grizzlies faced a tough challenge from No. 17 Canyon View. The game was tied multiple times in the first quarter, but Logan held a slim 8-6 advantage after one quarter and led 19-16 at the half.

Toward the end of the third period, the Grizzlies held a seven-point lead, 34-27, but Canyon View hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark an 8-0 run that gave the Falcons their first lead of the game, 35-34. Logan’s Jadin Penigar then sank a free throw to tie the game 35-35 heading into the final period.

During the fourth, Logan’s Isaac Larsen scored 11 of his 14 points, while Penigar added eight more to finish with a game-high 27. Canyon View could get no closer than about four or five down the stretch, ultimately falling to the Grizzlies, 54-49.

“We had too many turnovers and silly mistakes,” Canyon View head coach Rob Potter said. “Our seniors played hard, and I’m proud of them for battling this year and not giving up, even though we had our struggles.”

Canyon View had just four scorers in the game, all of whom are seniors. Trevor Farrow led the way 18 points, while Cody Spencer added 14, Jaxon Jorgenson made 13 and Karsten Jensen scored four.

The loss dropped Canyon View’s season record to 5-19 overall and eliminated the Falcons from the playoffs. Logan improved to 8-15 on the season and earned a second-round matchup with No. 1 ranked Sky View on Friday.

— written by Jeff Richards

