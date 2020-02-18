Rhoda Huntsman Fitzwater

February 18, 2020

April 11, 1927 — February 13, 2020

Daughter of Lamond Welcome Huntsman and Theresa Cannon.

Rhoda married Norman Fitzwater in 1945. Rhoda is the mother of Bea, Mignon, Dave, Russ, Tom, Jeff and Andy. She is a mother to Guy Fitzwater as well.

A hardworking lady that always put her children first, she taught her children the true meaning of work ethic by example. She was a friend to many, a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. What a wonderful mind Rhoda possessed. She knew the date of birth and names of all those many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rhoda always wanted to be in the loop. She waited for the phone to ring, anxious to learn about family members. Reading, jigsaw puzzles and quilting kept her busy between those calls.

Rhoda has lived with David and Karen in Eureka, Nevada for the past several years. Our family commends Dave and Karen for the love and kindness that they have shown this great lady.

A brief expression of love will be conducted at the Enterprise Stake Center in Enterprise, Utah. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. Service to be held Saturday Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.

