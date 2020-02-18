Patricia Gubler Clove

December 31, 1937 — February 13, 2020

Patricia “Pat” Gubler Clove, 82, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at her home in Enterprise, Utah from natural causes. She was born Dec. 31, 1937, in Santa Clara, Utah to June and Thelma Whipple Gubler, the second of eight children, with five brothers and two sisters.

Pat loved growing up in Santa Clara and was proud to be a “Dutchman.” She loved her hometown and the many friends and people she knew and grew up with. Pat attended Santa Clara Elementary, Woodward Jr. High, and Dixie High School, where she dated Dad who was attending Dixie College.

Pat married Louis Sheldon Clove in the St. George Temple on July 8, 1955. They were blessed with four children; Chris, Cort, Shaun and Russ. Her life was spent loving, teaching and caring for her family. Babies and children brought her such happiness, especially the grandchildren. Her deep faith and testimony of the Savior and His gospel gave her great peace and strength through the years, especially these past years of declining health. She enjoyed serving in many church callings in Primary, Young Women and Relief Society, and directing plays and roadshows before her health slowed her down. Mom quietly served and befriended others, reaching out and helping many.

Working in the yard was therapy for her, and raising flowers, especially roses, brought joy to her. She had a natural ear for harmony and loved music and dancing, almost more than eating, Dad says. Sunday afternoon drives with Dad to the Enterprise Reservoir were looked forward to. She was very handy and could fix or do almost anything, and she could create and sew beautiful clothes and outfits with her innate sense of style and class. She took up art after her family was raised and painted some lovely pictures. Her thirst for learning her entire life has been an example and inspiration to us.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, June and Thelma Gubler; in-laws, Grant and Nellie Clove; son, Shaun Gubler Clove; granddaughter, Selena Clove; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Putnam and Timothy and Lucy Taumoelau; sister, Doris Daugherty; brother, Doug Gubler; brothers-in-law, Karl Blake, Rex Daugherty, Jim Staheli, Ronald Clove, Mel Reed and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sheldon Clove of Enterprise, Utah; children: Christine (Jeff) Putnam, Veyo, Utah; Cortney Sheldon (Kristine Tait) Clove, Enterprise, Utah; daughter-in-law Collette Clark Clove, St. George, Utah; Russell Brooks (Paige Hillman) Clove, St. George, Utah: 17 grandchildren, Aaron, Miko, Jenn and Ethan; Tyrel, Kari, Kellie, Dallin, Megan and Melinda; Trent, Sami and Becca; Kaitlyn, Chandler, Abbey and Mia, and 30 great-grandchildren: sister, Muriel Blake; brothers, Ward (Judy); Duane “Dutch” (Bobbie); Murray (Jane); Jeff (Angela); brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol Gubler; Leonard (Harvene) Clove; Mona (Ferrell) Phelps; Jeanette (Ron) Boone; Marianne Clove and Ann Reed.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise LDS Stake Center, 80 Center Street. Visitations will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Stake Center and prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Enterprise City Cemetery.

