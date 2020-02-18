Choosing the right furniture can turn an ordinary house into a welcoming home everyone will love

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Selecting the right furniture can make the difference between a place to simply hang a hat and a warm, welcoming home.

It’s a big investment to design the ideal living space, and the decisions can be overwhelming, but according to the experts at Ashley HomeStore in St. George, choosing furniture that fits everyone’s unique lifestyle doesn’t have to be a complicated endeavor.

The biggest mistake people make is not doing enough research ahead of time.

“Your home is more than a house,” Ashley HomeStore, the nation’s No. 1 furniture retailer, states on their website. “It’s the daily moments and experiences you share that make it uniquely you.”

When it comes to making choices, there are several considerations. For example, those with an active lifestyle should have furniture that is sturdy and durable yet attractive and suitable to the owner’s character. And for people with young children and pets, the dream of a house full of white is probably off the table.

Another mistake is trying to have every item perfectly coordinated when there are countless designs and options available. Not everything needs to be the same; in fact, mixing different styles can be the perfect way to showcase your personality.

“The last thing you want to do is get a brown accent chair to match a brown sofa, to match a brown area rug,” the website states. “The look becomes way too generic and doesn’t pick up on your amazing personality.”

Picking the perfect sofa

Once the right sofa is picked, often everything else in the home starts coming together. When it comes to this decision, there are a few factors to keep in mind. Foremost, begin with the measurements.

Measure your living room, including ceiling height. A sofa with a low seat height works great with low ceilings and helps to create an illusion of a larger space, but in a room with vaulted ceilings, it could seem a little out of place.

Choosing the right fabric is also important, and since each type has different characteristics, it’s vital to ensure it meets your lifestyle. Pet owners need something extremely durable and easy to clean. Cotton, while highly resistant to fading over time is also less resistant to staining. Polyester, on the other hand, is easy to clean and a good choice for families.

Not all cushions are made the same, and understanding their quality and the intended purpose – whether you need a comfy place to nap or a casual place for socializing – can help you decide which sofa best pick.

Find more tips on sofa choice here.

Keep your sleeping style in mind

Sleep can have a major impact on the body, and that is why choosing the right mattress is so important. A good night’s rest can boost the immune system, energize the body’s metabolism and even help make people less susceptible to illness.

How a person physically orients themselves during the night – whether on their back, stomach or side – plays a huge role in how much rest they get, and finding the correct mattress for your individual style is key.

Medium-firm mattresses work best for back sleepers, while a soft mattress is better for stomach sleepers, who experience pressure on joints and muscles. A gel or memory foam mattress that conforms to the body can help alleviate pressure points in the body.

Coming into a showroom to test out the latest products made with memory foam, latex and innerspring is the best way to find the most comfortable style.

For more tips or to find an Ashley location to test a mattress for yourself, click here.

Bistro or butterfly

There are many things to think about when selecting the ideal dining room table. How many settings do you need? Whats the best shape for the space? The size of the family can play a big role in the decision, but in the end, it is all about meeting your unique needs and lifestyle.

The right dining room table is all about proportions, and to determine the size that works for your home, first decide how many people will typically be using it. In general, 2 feet of space between seats should be allowed for elbow room, and at least 36 inches should be left between the edges of the table and other furniture or the wall.

While having an extendable table with a drop-in leaf or a built-in butterfly leaf works best for large families and people that entertain on a regular basis, they can be cumbersome to manage in the wrong area. Keep in mind how many times it will be used.

For more recommendations on finding the perfect table, click here.

Decorating a home can be a challenge, but it’s definitely rewarding once all the hard work can be enjoyed and shared with others. At Ashley HomeStore, they strive to make the decisions easy and celebrate being home with you.

Ashley HomeStore is located at 2376 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George. The showroom is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

To speak with an expert today, call 435-628-1881 or visit the website for more information.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.