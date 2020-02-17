UDOT to hold public hearing regarding proposed roundabout to increase safety at SR-130 intersection

This June 2019 file photo shows the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Midvalley Road and state Route 130, Enoch, Utah, June 14, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

IRON COUNTY — The Utah Department of Transportation will be holding an public hearing on Wednesday in Enoch regarding proposed improvements to state Route 130 between mileposts 6 and 9 in Cedar City and Enoch in Iron County.

UDOT is proposing to use federal funds to make highway improvements on SR-130, including constructing a roundabout at the intersection of SR-130 and 4800 North (Midvalley Road), as well as widening a section of the Exit 62 northbound off-ramp to accommodate left and right turn lanes onto SR-130. Acquisition of a right-of-way will be required at the location of the proposed roundabout on Midvalley Road.

Currently, the intersection is controlled as a two-way stop, with stop signs halting east-to-west traffic along Midvalley Road. Meanwhile, traffic along SR-130, a state highway, does not have to stop at all. The intersection has seen its share of serious collisions over the past few years, including a fatal crash on June 14, when 61-year-old Mark Dotson’s vehicle was struck by a southbound minivan.

According to UDOT figures, there were 16 crashes at the intersection between Jan. 1, 2010, and the end of 2017, or an average of two per year.

UDOT is in the process of conducting an environmental study to evaluate the potential environmental impacts associated with the improvements.

As funding allows, construction of turning lanes is proposed at one or more of the following locations along SR-130:

Eastbound turning lane at 4200 North – widening will extend north to tie into the existing 4280 North (Blue Sky Drive South) eastbound turning lane – striping only.

Eastbound turning lane at 4560 North (Blue Sky Drive North).

Eastbound turning lane at 4430 North (Cottonwood Lane).

Eastbound turning lane at 3800 North – widening will extend north to tie into the trailer court accesses at 3830 North, 3860 North and 3890 North.

Eastbound turning lane at 3600 North.

Eastbound turning lane at Maxwell Road entrance.

Westbound turning lane at 4600 North.

Westbound turning lane at 3600 North – will include additional widening south of the 3600 North to accommodate a southbound acceleration lane.

The project will also include extending culverts, drainage improvements, utility line adjustments, shoulder work, new signage and striping. Curb and gutter improvements will be included with the roundabout and the I-15 off-ramp.

In addition, a chip seal treatment will be applied between milepost 6.44 (3000 North) and milepost 9.

UDOT encourages area residents and businesses to attend the public hearing, which will be held in an open house-type format for the proposed roadway improvements on Wednesday 6-8 p.m. in the Enoch City Offices, located at 900 E. Midvalley Road.

The open house will include informational display boards, project information handouts and provisions to accommodate oral and written comments.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Feb. 29, 2020. Submit comments via phone at 435-531-1358, e-mail lisa@harmonypublicinvolvement. com or mail to Harmony Public Involvement, Attn: SR-130 Improvements, 620 N Canyon Trail, PO Box 814, New Harmony, UT 84757.

Wednesday’s meeting room meets accessibility requirements outlined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you have any language, audio, visual or other ADA needs, please contact Lisa Beck by phone at 435-531-1358 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

