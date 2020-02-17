Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
February 17, 2020
This 2019 file photo shows an hourslong line forming at the Grotto to hike Angels Landing over Memorial Day weekend, Zion National Park, May 25, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

St. George woman aboard cruise ship tests positive for Coronavirus; Americans being evacuated

Stock image used for illustrative purposes only | Photo by Pik Repo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman aboard a quarantined cruise ship docked at Yokohama, Japan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to her husband.

Read complete story here.

Man recently acquitted of rape in St. George now accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old in Provo

Stock image | Photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man acquitted of rape in Washington County less than two weeks ago was arrested in Saratoga Springs, Utah, Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child.

Read complete story here.

State leaders, local stakeholders sound off on a potential reservation system for Zion

The Cliffrose Lodge and Gardens in Springdale sits in the foreground with the towering navajo sandstone cliffs of Zion in the background, Springdale, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah’s entire congressional delegation of two senators and four representatives have joined together to oppose a reservation system for visitors wanting to enter Zion National Park.

Read complete story here.

Search and rescue teams, public lands get assist from 4X4 Jamboree 

A trail leader guides a driver through an obstacle during the 2020 Winter 4×4 Jamboree, Sand Mountain, Utah, January 2020 | Photo courtesy of Desert Roads and Trails Society, St. George News

HURRICANE — The 6th annual Winter 4×4 Jamboree drew more than 850 vehicles and generated $50,000 in donations to land-use organizations and Washington County Search and Rescue.

Read complete story here.

From antifreeze to the moon landing, 101-year-old matriarch reflects on century’s highlights

Irva Sudweeks waves as family members gather to celebrate her 101st birthday, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Longtime Piute County resident Irva Sudweeks recently celebrated her 101st birthday, with dozens of family members gathering for a buffet lunch at the Golden Corral restaurant in Cedar City.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!