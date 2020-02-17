Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16.
St. George woman aboard cruise ship tests positive for Coronavirus; Americans being evacuated
ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman aboard a quarantined cruise ship docked at Yokohama, Japan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to her husband.
Man recently acquitted of rape in St. George now accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old in Provo
ST. GEORGE — A man acquitted of rape in Washington County less than two weeks ago was arrested in Saratoga Springs, Utah, Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child.
State leaders, local stakeholders sound off on a potential reservation system for Zion
ST. GEORGE — Utah’s entire congressional delegation of two senators and four representatives have joined together to oppose a reservation system for visitors wanting to enter Zion National Park.
Search and rescue teams, public lands get assist from 4X4 Jamboree
HURRICANE — The 6th annual Winter 4×4 Jamboree drew more than 850 vehicles and generated $50,000 in donations to land-use organizations and Washington County Search and Rescue.
From antifreeze to the moon landing, 101-year-old matriarch reflects on century’s highlights
CEDAR CITY — Longtime Piute County resident Irva Sudweeks recently celebrated her 101st birthday, with dozens of family members gathering for a buffet lunch at the Golden Corral restaurant in Cedar City.
