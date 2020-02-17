Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

This 2019 file photo shows an hourslong line forming at the Grotto to hike Angels Landing over Memorial Day weekend, Zion National Park, May 25, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16.

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman aboard a quarantined cruise ship docked at Yokohama, Japan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to her husband.

ST. GEORGE — A man acquitted of rape in Washington County less than two weeks ago was arrested in Saratoga Springs, Utah, Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child.

ST. GEORGE — Utah’s entire congressional delegation of two senators and four representatives have joined together to oppose a reservation system for visitors wanting to enter Zion National Park.

HURRICANE — The 6th annual Winter 4×4 Jamboree drew more than 850 vehicles and generated $50,000 in donations to land-use organizations and Washington County Search and Rescue.

CEDAR CITY — Longtime Piute County resident Irva Sudweeks recently celebrated her 101st birthday, with dozens of family members gathering for a buffet lunch at the Golden Corral restaurant in Cedar City.

