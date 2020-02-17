Drivers transported from scene after vehicle runs red light

Cedar City Police vehicle, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Police Department responded to a car accident near the Interstate 15 southbound Exit 57 and Main Street around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

CCPD Corporal Jake Hoyt told Cedar City News the accident was caused by a vehicle running a red light. There were no witnesses to the accident, so officers have not yet been able to determine who was at fault or issue any citations.

“(The accident) was right there in the figure eight intersection right at the 57 southbound exit,” he said. “We didn’t have any witnesses to say which vehicle actually ran it.”

Both vehicles were only occupied by the drivers, both of whom were transported from the scene for minor injuries. Hoyt said one driver was transported by a private party, and the other was transported in an ambulance.

“There was significant damage to the vehicles but minor injuries,” he said.

Hoyt added that first responders have noticed an increase in accidents of this nature.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in traffic accidents in the last little while,” Hoyt said. “We want to make sure people are super aware of their surroundings and watching their speeds and distance between vehicles.”

