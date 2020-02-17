Man found unresponsive on Greyhound bus pronounced dead

ST. GEORGE — Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Police were dispatched to the St. George Greyhound bus stop Monday afternoon following the report of an unresponsive man found at the back of the vehicle.

Shortly before 3 p.m., two K-9 Unit officers, one from Washington County and the other from the city of St. George, were dispatched to the bus stop to perform a fairly routine check.

“When it gets here, they’ll run their K-9s around it from time to time,” St. George Police Lt. Jared Parry said.

Upon their arrival, the K-9 Unit officers were made aware of an unresponsive man found at the back of the bus. One of the officers “began lifesaving measures by doing CPR,” Parry said, “and medical responded, and they continued.”

The man, who was said to be in his fifties, was taken off the bus and treated in the ambulance, where he was pronounced dead, Parry said.

“At this time, we have an open investigation,” he said. “We’re not going to identify him at this point, pending further investigations that need to be made.”

The investigation at this point hasn’t revealed anything that looks suspicious or that would lead officers to believe there was any foul play involved, Parry said.

“Given the nature of the circumstances, it will be classified as an unattended death at this point,” Parry said.

After the needed information was gathered, the bus was released and continued its travels to Las Vegas.

