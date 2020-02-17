Failure to yield causes 3 vehicle collision

The aftermath of the collision at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 2450 East, St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2020 | Photo by Aspen Stoddard, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Failure to yield caused a three-car collision Monday night at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 2450 East.

Just past 7 p.m., a red SUV traveling westbound was stopped at the light waiting to turn left onto 2450 East. The light turned green, and a white BMW headed east on Red Cliffs Drive and pulled out into the intersection, St. George Police Sgt. Aaron Bergquist said.

The female driving the red SUV started to turn left, at which point a car in the left pulled out and saw the SUV making a left turn. That car stopped and blocked the BMW’s view, which was already moving, he said.

The BMW then collided with the SUV and both vehicles slid over to a white Dodge van that was in the right turning lane on 2450 East, waiting to turn right onto Red Cliffs Drive.

“The BMW hit the red SUV; they pushed into the van,” Bergquist said.

St. George Police, the St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross ambulance all responded to the call. Traffic on 2450 East was blocked for about an hour.

Passengers of the vehicles suffered some injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital

“Possible injury. You never know with these things with a collision at that speed,” Bergquist said. “I think people are going to go get checked out on their own.”

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield. The SUV and BMW were towed.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.