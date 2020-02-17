Traffic alert: Traffic congested on I-15 due to rollover accident near Exit 17 and increased holiday traffic

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Increased traffic and a rollover accident on Interstate 15 is causing heavy congestion and delays for President’s Day travelers in Southern Utah.

Just after 4 p.m., a rollover crash occurred approximately four miles northeast of Washington City on northbound I-15 near mile marker 17.

The left lane is currently closed.

The estimated clearance time of the crash is 5:09 p.m.

Traffic has also slowed and is experiencing delays near mile marker 49, south of Cedar City.

For current traffic conditions, visit the UDOT website.

