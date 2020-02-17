Traffic alert: Traffic congested on I-15 due to rollover accident near Exit 17 and increased holiday traffic

Written by Andrew Pinckney
February 17, 2020
ST. GEORGE — Increased traffic and a rollover accident on Interstate 15 is causing heavy congestion and delays for President’s Day travelers in Southern Utah.

Traffic cam footage shows increased traffic on Interstate 15 between Washington and Hurricane, Feb. 17. 2020 | Photo from UDOT, St. George News

Just after 4 p.m., a rollover crash occurred approximately four miles northeast of Washington City on northbound I-15 near mile marker 17.

The left lane is currently closed.

The estimated clearance time of the crash is 5:09 p.m.

Traffic has also slowed and is experiencing delays near mile marker 49, south of Cedar City.

For current traffic conditions, visit the UDOT website.

