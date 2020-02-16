James Thomas Bacus

February 16, 2020

January 21, 1935 — February 8, 2020 

James Thomas Bacus, 85, passed away Feb. 8, 2020. He was born Jan. 21, 1935 in Gillette, Wyoming to Jean and Ivah French Bacus. He married Jacqueline A. Bacus.

A rosary will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a
memorial mass at 11:00 a.m., at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 West 200 North, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.

