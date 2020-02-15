Dixie gets No. 2 seed in Class 4A boys basketball playoffs

Dixie at Pine View, St. George, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News, File photo

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie Flyers took home the Region 9 title this season going 11-1 in region play with the lone loss against Pine View on the road. The Flyers will be the No. 2 seeded team in the playoffs, while the rest of the top 11 seeds will get a first-round bye. Teams ranked 12 and lower will play in the first-round games on Tuesday.

The second round of games will be played at home sites on Fridaywhile the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games will all be played at Weber State University in Ogden Feb. 27-29.

Five Region 9 teams will get a first-round bye including Dixie, Cedar, Pine View, Crimson Cliffs and Hurricane. As for Snow Canyon, Canyon View and Desert Hills, they will play in the first-round games on Tuesday.

Here are the matchups for the first round and the possible second-round matchups:

First round (Tuesday Feb. 18)

No. 21 Mountain Crest @ No. 12 Desert Hills

No. 18 Ben Lomond @ No. 15 Snow Canyon

No. 17 Canyon View @ No. 16 Logan

Second Round (Friday Feb. 21)

Winner of No. 15 Snow Canyon/No. 18 Ben Lomond @ No. 2 Dixie

Winner of No.13 Tooele/No. 20 Uintah @ No. 4 Cedar

Winner of No. 12 Desert Hills/No.21 Mountain Crest @ No. 5 Pine View

No. 9 Bear River @ No. 8 Hurricane

No. 11 Crimson Cliffs @ No. 6 Juan Diego Catholic

Final Region 9 standings with final RPI rankings

Dixie 13-1 (19-3) – RPI No. 2 Cedar 10-4 (16-6) – RPI No. 4 Pine View 9-5 (13-8) – RPI No. 5 Crimson Cliffs 7-7 (10-11) – RPI No. 11 Desert Hills 7-7 (10-12) – RPI No. 12 Hurricane 5-9 (12-10) – RPI No. 8 Snow Canyon 4-10 (8-15) – RPI No. 15 Canyon View 1-13 (5-18) – RPI No. 17

The full 4A tournament bracket, courtesy of MaxPreps, is embedded below. Initially, only the seed numbers were listed, but the bracket information will automatically update as the names of teams and results are filled in. Refresh page to see the latest version.

2020 UHSAA Boys State Basketball Championships Class 4A

