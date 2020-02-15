Anti-polygamy group accused of racist attack on black Utah lawmaker

Members of the Utah House work on the floor during a special session at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 18, 2018. | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature’s House Minority Caucus is demanding an apology from the head of an anti-polygamy group for “racist and absolutely inappropriate” behavior in arguing against a bigamy bill.

Fox13Now reports Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, who is the only black lawmaker in the legislature, said she was the subject of racist commentary by Angela Kelly, the director of the Sound Choices Coalition. Kelly was speaking to House Democrats to persuade them to vote against SB 102, which would reduce bigamy among consenting adults to an infraction.

“I’m still very angry about it that it happened and that she had the audacity to come into this caucus, to a place where she was invited and think that what she did was OK,” Rep. Hollins said Friday in a meeting with reporters.

Video of the presentation itself was shared with FOX 13 by the Sound Choices Coalition. Kelly had a camera crew with her.

Rep. Hollins said Kelly placed a card in front of her that read “SLAVE.”

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station