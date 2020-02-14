Region 9 girls basketball: Friday night scores

Hurricane at Pine View, Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 14, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Here are the scores from around Region 9 girls basketball on the final day of region play.

Canyon View 52, Crimson Cliffs 22

Ashlyn Banks led the Falcons with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Addison Newman added 12 points and Harlee Nicoll added eight points for Canyon View.

Cedar 64, Snow Canyon 38

Japrix Weaver led all scorers with 31 points with Mayci Torgerson adding 15 points for the Reds. Snow Canyon was led by Rachel Durante who made 12 points.

Desert Hills 54, Dixie 31

Desert Hills finished the season with a win over Dixie on the road. Kami Bliss had 20 for the Thunder while Macee Mcallister had seven points for the Flyers.

Pine View 60, Hurricane 48

Despite a late comeback attempt from the Tigers, the Panthers held on to get the win on senior night. Hurricane cut the lead to six at one point but they were not able to keep pushing. Alex Olson led Pine View with 17 points while Kandalyn Hinton had 23 points for the Tigers.

The final Class 4A RPI rankings will be released tomorrow at noon. The playoff seedings will be announced then.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.