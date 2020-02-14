January 3, 1932 — February 12, 2020

Leah Gene Grasham Jackson 88, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, and was happily reunited with her eternal companion, Maurice William Jackson and oldest child, Debra Lee Jackson Hengst. She was born Jan. 3, 1932, to Charlie Lafayette and Vergie Lee Bell Grasham, North of Mabank, Van Zandt, Texas. She married Maurice William Jackson on Nov. 21, 1952, in the Manti Temple. She went to Fort Lewis Washington when Dad entered the Army. They raised sheep in Thistle, Utah and the West Desert. They were later classified as “on sighters” after witnessing the testing of the Atomic Bombs by the U.S. Government.

She loved to sing and could play the piano and organ by ear. She loved animals and brought home raccoons, porcupines, possums, chipmunks, squirrels and many cats and dogs. She served a full-time mission with Dad at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church Employment Center in Washington, Utah. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After retirement, they moved to the red rocks and the warmth of Washington City, Utah. They enjoyed meeting and interacting with everyone they met. She was always baking and sharing home ground and baked whole wheat bread and she loved making and sharing hand-dipped Christmas candies and jellies. She will be greatly missed by all.

Leah is survived by her children; Richard (Betty) Jackson, Wellington, Utah, Neita M (Bert W (Bill) Sorensen, Bern, Idaho, Lance Jackson, Ogden, Utah. 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Drive, St George, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10–11 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be at Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.