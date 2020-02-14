May 30, 1928 — February 11, 2020

Clyde Blaine Perkins, 91, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born May 30, 1928, in Moab, Utah to David Martin Perkins and Laura Emelaine Allen Perkins. He married Una Jean Brown in the Salt Lake City Temple on Oct. 6, 1948.

Dad was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and stayed true to his religion throughout his life.

Dad’s family was always number one and the most important to him. His children always knew they were loved. He led by example and loved our mom and treated her with the utmost respect.

Dad was preceded in death by his sweetheart, who passed away on their 68th wedding anniversary, his parents; seven brothers and five sisters. Dad was the last living member of his family. He is survived by his four children: Larry (Teresa) Perkins, Bonnie (Tom) Smith, Shirlene (Brent) Packer and Jeff (Heather) Perkins; 16 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

We wish to thank our other family: Sterling Court, The Meadows and Canyon Health for their care given over the past three years. We are so grateful.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Mall Drive Chapel, 259 Mall Drive, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Monday, Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.