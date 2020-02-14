What’s Going There: Take a tour of new developments showcased in the 2020 Parade of Homes

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It’s February in St. George, and nearly everyone in town knows what that means. It’s time for the annual tradition of displaying the best from Southern Utah builders at the Parade of Homes, which runs through Feb. 23.

In this episode of “What’s Going There,” Tom and Travis of Linx Commercial Real Estate head out to inspect the innovative homes on display and tour some of the sprawling construction projects around Washington County.

Watch Tom and Travis tour developments on the 2020 Parade of Home route in the media player above.

Over 37,000 people visited Southern Utah for last year’s parade to discover the latest trends in home construction.

Mari Krashowetz, executive officer of the Southern Utah Home Builders Association, says about half of the visitors come from northern Utah, and with the impressive lineup of homes this time around, they anticipate the 2020 event to be even bigger. Thirty homes are on display this year, with 16 priced at over $1 million each.

“We want to welcome everybody to come to the parade,” Krashowetz said. “We’re celebrating 30 years with 30 homes.”

This year’s event features several brand new amenities and new master-planned communities – even lagoons. From one of the most highly-anticipated developments coming to St. George – the Black Desert Resort at Entrada – to Green Valley’s 700-acre Divario community with 160 new homes under construction, there are some exciting options for home buyers in the area.

The parade runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with the exception of closing at 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets can be purchased online or at Red Cliffs Mall and Lin’s Marketplace.

“We are just trying to inspire future building industry professionals,” Krashowetz said.

For an interactive map to help plan a tour of the 2020 Parade of Homes, click here.

Find out from Tom and Travis about all the new developments on this episode of “What’s Going There.”

