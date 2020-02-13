Region 9 girls basketball recap: Cedar clinches region title as Desert Hills moves into 2nd spot

ST. GEORGE — With one game left in Region 9’s regular girls basketball season, the Cedar Reds remain unbeaten and have already clinched their third straight region title. Meanwhile, the Desert Hills Thunder bounced back from last week’s loss at Canyon View with two straight wins to capture sole possession of second place. The season wraps up Friday night with a full slate of games on Valentines Day. Here’s a recap of the action last Friday and this Wednesday:

Friday’s games

Cedar 62, Canyon View 31

At Cedar High, the Reds doubled up rival Canyon View to sweep the season series. The teams battled evenly for the first quarter, with Cedar ultimately pulling ahead 11-7 as the first period ended. The Reds then outscored the Falcons 20-8 in the second quarter to pull away. Mayci Torgerson scored 16 points to lead Cedar while Japrix Weaver contributed 12 and Logann Laws added 11 points and five assists. The Falcons were led by Addison Newman’s 16 points, with Ashlyn Banks adding 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Desert Hills 47, Crimson Cliffs 21

After losing to Canyon View on the road Wednesday night, the Thunder bounced back to beat Crimson Cliffs at home on Friday. The Thunder were led by Sa’de Turlington who had 14 points while Shailee Bundy and Kami Bliss added eight points each. Brooklyn Winget had 10 points on the night for the Mustangs.

Pine View 54, Dixie 48

In a close game at Dixie, the Pine View Panthers prevailed to win by six. Read the full story about the game here.

Snow Canyon 55, Hurricane 43

The Warriors hosted Hurricane on Friday night and won 55-33. The Tigers made a late run in the fourth quarter but it was not enough. The Tigers dug themselves a hole early and after having a 20 point lead at halftime, the Warriors got the win over Hurricane.

The scoring combination of Olivia Harris and Tylei Jensen combined for 36 points on the night with Harris scoring 20 and Jensen adding 16. For the Tigers, Brooke Thomas scored 14 points while Kandalyn Hinton had 13 points and five rebounds.

Wednesday’s games

Cedar 71, Crimson Cliffs 18

The first-place Reds traveled to Crimson Cliffs and won by 53 on the road. At Crimson Cliffs, the defensive-minded Cedar Reds led from wire to wire, ultimately handing the Mustangs a 71-18 defeat. Cedar led 22-3 after one quarter and 45-10 at the half. Mayci Torgerson led the way for the Reds with 17 points, with Logann Laws adding 14 and Japrix Weaver contributing 10. The Mustangs were led by Brooklyn Winget, who scored 12. With one game left in Region 9 play on Friday, the two teams sport opposite records with Cedar improving to 13-0 with the win and Crimson Cliffs dropping to 0-13.

Cedar will wrap up the regular season Friday at Snow Canyon, while Crimson Cliffs goes on the road to face Canyon View.

— written by Jeff Richards

Desert Hills 59, Snow Canyon 38

Behind a monster 27-point night from Kami Bliss, the Thunder took down the Snow Canyon Warriors on the road by 21 points. Tylei Jensen had 14 points for the Warriors in the loss.

This was a big win for the Thunder because it put them two games ahead of Snow Canyon in the standings and gave them sole possession of second place.

Pine View 71, Canyon View 36

At Pine View, the Panthers opened up an early lead over Canyon View and coasted to a 71-36 victory. Junior center Averi Papa scored a game-high 28 points for Pine View, while teammate Ellie Wilson added 10. The Falcons were led by Ashlyn Banks’ 15 points.

Hurricane 53, Dixie 47

The Tigers got the home win on senior night over the Flyers. Hurricane was led by Kandalyn Hinton who had 19 points and eight rebounds while Haley Chesley added 15 points and Brooke Thomas had 13 points. Joslyn Bundy and Enid Vaifanua both had 10 points.

Region 9 girls basketball standings according to Maxpreps (2/13)

Cedar 13-0 (19-2) Desert Hills 10-3 (17-3) Pine View 9-4 (14-7) Snow Canyon 8-5 (14-5) Hurricane 5-8 (7-14) Dixie 5-8 (10-10) Canyon View 2-11 (6-15) Crimson Cliffs 0-13 (1-19)

