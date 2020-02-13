Region 9 boys basketball: Thursday night score updates

Dixie at Pine View, St. George, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News, File photo

ST. GEORGE — Here are the scores from around Region 9 boys basketball Thursday night.

Crimson Cliffs 71, Canyon View 48

The Mustangs only led by one at the half but their offense exploded in the second half to get the road win over the Falcons. Jaxson Schneider led the way for the Mustangs with 15 points while Jacob Nielsen added 13 points.

Dixie 56, Desert Hills 39

Dixie beat Desert Hills on the road to finish the region season with just one loss. Isaac Finlinson had 18 for the Flyers and Mason Chase had 12 points for the Thunder.

Cedar 63, Snow Canyon 53

After a low-scoring first half that ended with Cedar leading Snow Canyon 15-14, the Reds came alive in the third quarter, making five 3-pointers and outscoring the Warriors 26-15. Cedar held on down the stretch to win by 10, 63-53.

The Reds had four players score in double figures, with Dallin Grant and Landon Barney each netting 12 and Luke Armstrong and Gaige Savage each scoring 11. The Warriors were led by freshman center Lyman Simmons’ 19 points, while senior guard McKay Meacham added 13. The Reds wrap up the regular season with a 10-4 region record, while Snow Canyon finishes 4-10.

Pine View 65, Hurricane 58

Ryan Hopper dropped a season-high 25 points and the Panthers took down the Tigers on the road to end the season.

