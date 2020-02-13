Dixie State University’s volunteer program awarded by Utah Nonprofits Association

DSU’s Dixie Serves organizes volunteer opportunities across campus and throughout the community such as the Food Packaging Event hosted in partnership with the Dixie State University Student Association, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s volunteer program, Dixie Serves, recently earned the Utah Nonprofits Association’s Credential Badge for Volunteer Management.

“While the badge was awarded to DSU’s Dixie Serves, recognition only happens when people take initiative and complete the hard work,” Nancy Hauck, associate provost for community and global engagement, said in a press release from the university. “Karyn Wright is the person who did all the heavy lifting in earning this award.”

Partnering with United Way Dixie and multiple local organizations throughout Washington County, Dixie Serves connects the community and DSU with meaningful local volunteer experiences. Karyn Wright, the volunteer program coordinator for Dixie Serves, said the collaborative volunteer efforts driven by Dixie Serves generate, on average, 200,000 hours of service to the community through 150 service projects annually.

“Service is the glue that binds our community, and volunteering is the ultimate exercise of freedom,” Hauck said in the release. “When you choose to serve others, you create the kind of community you want to live in.”

The Utah Nonprofits Association works to unify, strengthen and elevate Utah’s nonprofits. Since 2015, UNA has awarded 118 badges to a small number of the more than 10,000 nonprofits in Utah. UNA’s Volunteer Management Badge is awarded to nonprofits who optimize the use of volunteers using targeted outreach, quality experiences, follow-up, tracking and recognition.

For more information about Dixie Serves visit dixieserves.dixie.edu or contact Karyn Wright at (435) 879-4483 or DixieServes@dixie.edu.

