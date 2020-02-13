Apartments near Dixie High evacuated due to gas leak

ST. GEORGE — An apartment building was evacuated and a segment of road near Dixie High School was blocked off Wednesday night as utility workers set to pinpointing and repairing a possible gas leak.

Shortly before 8 p.m., personnel with Dominion Energy were made aware of a possible gas leak at the corner of 700 South and 400 East. The St. George Fire Department also arrived on scene to providing potential emergency service and assistance in closing off a segment of 400 East between 700 South and 650 South.

The apartment building on the corner of 400 East between 700 South was evacuated as a precautionary measure as Dominion personnel used special equipment to search for the general location of the leak beneath the roadway, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Darrin Imlay said at the scene.

Traffic on 700 South was able to pass by the area without interruption with the exception of turning north onto 400 East.

After pinpointing the gas leak’s likely location, the Dominion Energy crew began to dig up the road with a backhoe in order to reach and fix the leak.

Dominion Energy personnel and St. George firefighters were still at the street corner dealing with the leak as of midnight Wednesday.

