Gerald L. Heckford, 80, was welcomed into our loving father’s arms on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in St. George. Utah. He was born on May 16, 1939, in Bastrop, Louisiana to Ernest and Molly Mildred Heckford. He married his wife, Barbara, in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Feb. 11, 1996. They remained inseparable and in love all of their married life.

Gerald was raised in Bastrop, Louisiana, high school education in Bastrop, Louisiana and some college at LSU. He was a man of deep faith. His business interests were in the bulk bag business from 1957 to retirement in 2003. In his last years, he partnered with Phil Wilson of Kellogg, Idaho, who, until his death, remained one of his closest and dearest friends. Their corporation was FIBC International where they manufactured and imported bulk bags. He traveled our country and the world over and never met a stranger. He particularly enjoyed visiting China and the museums there.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter Amy and her husband Michael Kowicki of Bozeman, Montana; grandchildren Kelsea Walker; Stephen Kowicki; Hunter Kowicki; great-grandchildren Kinsleigh Rigsby; and Zhaviah Kowicki; step-children Kathleen Hynum, Jacquelyn Howard; and their children, Jennifer Hynum, Kelsey Coker, Alex Howard, Matthew Howard and Jacob Howard. He was so loved by all. His gentleness and kindness were apparent to all who knew him.

The family wishes to thank all the healthcare providers that ministered to Gerald during his final days in the ICU of Dixie Regional Medical Center. The care and compassion shown to him and to his family members will be forever treasured.

