Get ready for a parade…of homes, that is. Tickets on sale now

Arc de Triomphe Etoile home at Copper Rock, Hurricane, Utah

ST. GEORGE — For more than 29 years, Southern Utah home builders have showcased their talents during the annual Parade of Homes.

Beginning Friday and running through Feb. 23, more than 29 newly built residences will open their doors to those eager to take a peek into homes that range in price from $399,000 to more than $4.5 million.

Although not everyone can afford the prices, it is nice to dream and see what might be trending in residential construction.

“I am really looking forward to the Parade of Homes,” resident Kathy Brown said. “I am new to St. George and super excited. Everywhere I go I love looking at new homes. I know my husband comes along grudgingly, but I think he enjoys it too.”

This excitement isn’t lost on event organizer Mari Krashowetz, executive officer of the Southern Utah Home Builders Association.

“I am excited about this,” Krashowetz said. “We have 16 homes that are over $1 million, and of those, we have seven that are more than $2 million.”

The homes are custom built, and builders include all the latest innovations and designs, with many having special features not found in the average home.

“This is an opportunity for members of our association to display their craftsmanship and unique skills,” Krashowetz said. “We want people to come and view and enjoy.”

The chance to showcase the best of the best provides an “awesome” opportunity to see what is possible, and Brown said she would be out on the first day.

Krashowetz said Southern Utah provides the perfect backdrop for the Parade of Homes.

“Our good climate and beautiful landscape makes it a great place to live,” she said. “We have to give credit to our city planners and contractors so that we can continue to grow and also incorporate open space, parks and trails.”

Krashowetz said builders take advantage of all the value-added benefits of living in Washington County to attract residents.

“These are brand new homes never lived in,” she said. “It is an exciting time when we open … because it is the first opportunity the public has to see the homes.”

This year the event organizers are excited to showcase homes in new areas such as Desert Color off the Southern Parkway and Copper Rock in Hurricane.

“You will see new architectural styles that you have never seen in Southern Utah,” Krashowetz said. ” I personally believe the views from the homes this year are the best that we have ever had.”

Although most are on the upper end of the price scale, each builder also offers more financially attainable homes. And this year, one home in particular will be reserved for employees of another profession involved in building, except in this case it’s building young minds.

“This year we have a bonus home,” Krashowetz said. “The name of the home is ‘Building our future builders.'”

The project is a partnership between the Southern Utah Home Builders Association and the Washington County School District to show off the construction skills of high school students throughout the area.

The home was exclusively built by high school students under the direction of residential home builder professionals and will only be available for purchase by a school district employee.

“We are really excited about this home,” Krashowetz said. “The students are learning hands-on, real-life construction skills. This is something we are planning to continue.”

For more information, to preview the homes and to purchase tickets, visit the Parade of Homes website. Tickets can also be purchased at the Red Cliffs Mall and Lin’s Market beginning Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15. Each ticket is good for 10 days and will allow you two entries to any of your favorite homes.

Homes are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with the exception of closing at 5 p.m. Feb. 23.

