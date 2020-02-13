Car flips when driver takes turn too fast on Brigham Road near I-15 on-ramp

ST. GEORGE — A driver escaped injury when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled it on Brigham Road near the roundabout and northbound on-ramp of Interstate 15 early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover just yards from the I-15 on-ramp on Brigham Road involving a Kia four-door passenger car.

Officers arrived to find the Kia upside-down. The driver, who was able to get out of the overturned vehicle on her own, was waiting nearby uninjured, St. George Police Officer Gutierrez said.

The driver told police she was heading west in the left lane of the roundabout toward the interstate when she realized at the last moment that she had to merge over to the right lane to enter the on-ramp.

The driver sped up and veered sharply to the right, sending the vehicle into the concrete island before it rolled across an on-ramp lane and then left the roadway. The car came to rest upside-down near the embankment facing east.

The driver told police she was properly restrained at the time of the crash, Gutierrez said, and she was later cited for failing to maintain the lane. The car was heavily damaged and subsequently pulled upright before it was towed from the roadway.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene. One of the on-ramp lanes remained closed for approximately one hour. Even so, the officer said, the early morning crash had little, if any, impact on traffic.

