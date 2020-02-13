Artisan Homes’ Pecan Valley Estates near completion of phase 1; pad-ready lots set to ‘go vertical’

Groundbreaking at Pecan Valley Estates in Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 30, 2019 | File photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With resort-style living set away from the hustle of the city and only minutes away from championship golf, great shopping and some of the best restaurants in Southern Utah, a new housing development west of Sand Hollow promises custom-tailored homes in a secluded valley that prospective homebuyers are bound to love.

Owner and developer Christopher Wyler of Artisan Homes told St. George News that since their groundbreaking ceremony last October, construction at Pecan Valley Estates has been proceeding perfectly and it has been great to see the final stages of the new development falling into place. He said they are excited to show off the progress at an open house during the Parade of Homes, Feb. 14-23.

Phase 1 of the project includes 27 lots, ranging in size from a quarter to a half-acre priced $85,000 to $125,000. They will be pad-ready with all utilities, including fiber optics, natural gas and electricity provided by Dixie Power.

All utilities have been placed in the ground, and curbs and gutters start going into place within a couple of weeks. If everything continues according to plan, phase 1 will be finished by mid-March.

Seven lots have already been sold, and local builders Cheney Construction and Chandler Custom Homes are preparing to “go vertical” and begin building two new homes. Now that the opening groundwork is nearing completion, people can visit the office at the site and start choosing designs.

Other than Southwestern style homes with completely flat roofs, there are many interesting and unique designs buyers can choose from. Among the most popular options are double RV garages, with plenty of room for vehicles, ATVs and other outdoor toys to use at nearby Sand Hollow State Park and Warner Valley.

Wyler, who also lives in a home at the estates, said his family fell in love with the area and having quick access to so many awesome places to explore. They love to play outdoors, including hopping on the quads and motorcycles and rolling out to the desert for a ride.

After living at Pecan Valley for a little while now, they have found the biggest draw about the property is the reduced traffic and the calm and quiet that a being a little bit away from St. George offers.

“We love it,” he said. “Definitely, its own little valley.”

Phase 2 will have 33 lots available, and future construction will include a recreation resort and clubhouse, with nightly rentals also an option for visitors to the area. Pecan Valley Estates will not be under a homeowner’s association. The final phase will be higher-end estate lots with private access from the east, encompassing beautiful, panoramic views in Southern Utah.

Wyler is available to answer questions anytime and said everyone is welcome to come see what is available, even before the Parade of Homes begins, for those who want to beat the crowds.

“We’d love for people to come check it out,” he said.

Pecan Valley Estates is located at 5146 W. 1930 South, Hurricane. Anyone interested in seeing firsthand if it is a perfect fit for their family can rent out a home with multiple rooms, a custom kitchen, full garage and a secluded yard with fire pit, spa and pool for only $327 a night.

For more information, contact Christopher Wyler at 435-467-2216 or email at wyltile@gmail.com.

Follow the development’s progress on the Pecan Valley Estates Facebook page.

