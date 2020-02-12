Region 9 girls basketball: Wednesday night scoring updates

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Here are the scores from around Region 9 girls basketball Wednesday night.

Cedar 71, Crimson Cliffs 18

The first-place Reds traveled to Crimson Cliffs and won by 53 on the road. At Crimson Cliffs, the defensive-minded Cedar Reds led from wire to wire, ultimately handing the Mustangs a 71-18 defeat. Cedar led 22-3 after one quarter and 45-10 at the half. Mayci Torgerson led the way for the Reds with 17 points, with Logann Laws adding 14 and Japrix Weaver contributing 10. The Mustangs were led by Brooklyn Winget, who scored 12. With one game left in Region 9 play on Friday, the two teams sport opposite records with Cedar improving to 13-0 with the win and Crimson Cliffs dropping to 0-13.

Desert Hills 59, Snow Canyon 38

Behind a monster 27-point night from Kami Bliss, the Thunder took down the Snow Canyon Warriors on the road by 21 points. This was a big win for the Thunder because it put them two games ahead of Snow Canyon in the standings and gave them sole possession of second place.

Pine View 71, Canyon View 36

At Pine View, the Panthers opened up an early lead over Canyon View and coasted to a 71-36 victory. Junior center Averi Papa scored a game-high 28 points for Pine View, while teammate Ellie Wilson added 10. The Falcons, who were coming off last Friday’s major upset of Desert Hills, were led by Ashlyn Banks’ 15 points.

Hurricane 53, Dixie 47

The Tigers got the home win on senior night over the Flyers. The Tigers were led by Kandalyn Hinton who had 19 points and eight rebounds while Haley Chesley added 15 points and Brooke Thomas had 13 points.

St. George News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this report.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.