Thousands of visitors expected at Zion over Presidents Day weekend; Shuttle schedule released

SPRINGDALE — Thousands of Zion National Park visitors are expected over Presidents Day weekend beginning Feb. 14, 2020.

Visitors should plan for potential crowding and some trail closures, according to a press release from the park. Lower Emerald Pools trail is closed due to trail construction. A rockfall on the Lower East Rim Trail has closed access to the Hidden Canyon, Weeping Rock and Observation Point trails from the canyon floor.

Zion will resume weekend-only mandatory shuttle service Feb. 15 through March 1, 2020. Shuttle buses will depart the Zion Canyon Visitor Center at 7 a.m. heading up-canyon to designated trailhead stops with the last bus of the evening returning from the Temple of Sinawava (Stop 9) at 6:40 p.m. back to the visitor center. The in-town, Springdale shuttle services will not operate during these weekend dates. Full season daily shuttle services in the park and in the Town of Springdale will begin March 7 and will run through late fall.

Construction continues as the park’s south entrance is being upgraded. Traffic lanes are narrowed so wait times to enter the park will be longer than normal. Visitors should slow down and follow directional signs. Pedestrians and bikers should enter through the river station entrance, avoiding the construction area and vehicle wait lines.

The Zion Canyon Visitor Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Kolob Canyons Visitor Center is open daily from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“Weather can be variable at this time of year,” Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in the release. “Your trip will be more successful if you plan ahead and prepare. Safety is your responsibility, so please avoid unsafe behaviors and risk-taking. With the increased visitation, please be patient with others that are also enjoying the park.”

