Ruby’s Inn to host celebration of fun during 35th annual Winter Festival at Bryce Canyon

BRYCE CANYON CITY — Winter is in full swing at Ruby’s Inn, meaning it’s time to pull out the skis, grab a pair of ice skates or don some snowshoes, just in time for the 35th annual Winter Festival. The Winter Festival will take place over President’s Day weekend starting at 8 a.m. Saturday through Monday.

The family-friendly festival invites guests to participate in or watch classic winter sports competitions like an archery biathlon, a cross-country skiing race or a photo contest. Activities from past years are also returning, like a kayaking clinic in a heated pool, snowshoeing tours, art classes and dance instruction for all ages.

According to a press release issued by Ruby’s Inn, visitors can find the perfect way to spend their winter day, whether they want to be outdoors in the sparkling snow or warm and cozy inside the hotel.

“The Bryce Canyon Winter Festival has been ever-evolving, becoming one of our largest attractions when the snow dusts the hoodoos and spires of Bryce Canyon,” said Lance Syrett, general manager of Ruby’s Inn. “As always, our goal is to make the festival better each year while still keeping the intimate vibe we pride ourselves on.”

The Winter Festival was designed to give kids and adults of all ages an opportunity to try winter activities, create memories and share new experiences together. The festival has become a long-standing tradition for many families, as well as a way for visitors who live where there is limited access to snow to enjoy winter fun.

On top of all the activities at Ruby’s Inn, guests can join park rangers in the snow-capped hoodoos of Bryce Canyon National Park for snowshoe hikes to see the natural wonders of Bryce in the winter or learn from a ranger about the geology of Bryce Canyon by attending a geology talk.

Participants can bring their own winter sports equipment or find equipment available for rent at Ruby’s Inn. Participation in the biathlon, archery and some contests require contestants to demonstrate proficiency or require attendance to an introductory class at the festival.

Most activities are free, but registration is required for all activities in the Red Canyon Rooms at 8 a.m. on Saturday. For more information and a full listing of festival events, visit rubysinn.com.

Event details

What: Ruby’s Inn 35th annual Winter Festival

When: Feb. 15-17, starting at 8 a.m. each day.

Where: Ruby’s Inn, 26 S. Main Street, Bryce Canyon City.

Details: For more information and a full listing of festival events, visit rubysinn.com.

